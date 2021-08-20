‘Roger Rabbit’ in 4K Is Coming Soon

One of Disney’s most slept-on films, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, is being released on 4K.

Roger Rabbit: The Ultimate Collector’s Edition, will get a 21st-century update that features enhanced audio, deleted scenes, and the original cartoon shorts from the film.

The 4K UHD collector’s edition will be released on December 7.

How many times have you seen Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Did you know it was a Disney film?