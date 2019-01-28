Roger Stone Blasts FBI For Using More Force Against Him Than Was Used to Take Down Osama Bin Laden

Former Trump associate Roger Stone plans to plead not guilty in a federal court in DC tomorrow.

The former Trump associate calls his arrest connected to the Mueller probe a “raw abuse of power.”

Stone says the FBI stormed his Fort Lauderdale home with a greater force than was used to take down Osama Bin Laden.

Outside his home in Florida today, Stone slammed the 29 heavily armed federal law enforcement agents for raiding his home on Friday scaring his deaf wife and pets who were huddled upstairs.

Stone says he was not a flight risk, he does not own a gun and his passport is expired.

He also challenged federal indictments him, calling the case a travesty.

Charges include obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering which he calls non-violent process crimes.

The charges were filed by a grand jury working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone this morning told CBS News, “I’m not going to lie, I’m never going to say anything that’s not truthful under oath or otherwise, that’s the line.”