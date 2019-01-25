Roger Stone Released on $250K Bond After FBI Arrest Today in Broward

President Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone is free on a $250-thousand bond. Stone appeared in a Florida federal courtroom today after his arrest by the FBI at his Fort Lauderdale home this morning.



He was taken into custody in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Stone faces a seven-count indictment which includes charges of obstructing an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering.

After appearing in Federal court today, Stone gave a statement saying that he is wrongly accused and will plead not guilty saying he looks forward to being fully and completely exonerated.

Stone also condemned the Special Counsel’s office for releasing a statement about his imminent arrest before he or his attorney were contacted. Further more he was arrested early this morning by more than two dozen FBI agents. Stone said a simple phone call would have sufficed and he would have turned himself in. Instead, Stone said the whole serving of the warrant by the heavily armed tactical team and the presence of a CNN camera frightened his wife and dogs.

The grand jury that is working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted stone on the seven charges.

Mueller is investigating Russian influence in the 2016 campaign, including allegations of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign. President Trump often refers to the Russia probe as a big hoax and a witch hunt. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the Stone indictments have nothing to do with the President.

The FBI arrested Stone on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements following an indictment by a federal grand jury on 24 January in Washington DC, said a spokesman for Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election and any ties to the Trump campaign.

Mueller’s indictment states that during the summer of 2016 Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about Wikileaks “and information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton campaign. Stone was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases by” Wikileaks, which the document calls “Organization 1.”

It states that Stone made “multiple false statements” about his interactions regarding Wikileaks, and “falsely denied possessing records that contained evidence of these interactions”, and “attempted to persuade a witness to provide false testimony to and withhold pertinent information from the investigations”.

The document later states that on or about 4 October 2016, the head of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, “held a press conference but did not release any new materials pertaining to the Clinton campaign. Shortly afterwards, Stone received an email from the high-ranking Trump campaign official asking about the status of future releases by [Wikileaks]. Stone answered that the head of [Wikileaks] had a “[s]erious security concern” but that [Wikileaks] would release ‘a load every week going forward’.”

Here are four of the most talked-about emails:

“Rich friends wouldn’t understand if they became evangelicals”

An email exchange between Center for American Progress fellow John Halpin and Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri had some negative things to say about Catholicism and evangelical Christians.

“Many of the most powerful elements of the conservative movement are all Catholic (many converts) . . . It’s an amazing bastardization of the faith. They must be attracted to the systematic thought and severely backwards gender relations and must be totally unaware of Christian democracy,” Halpin wrote.

“I imagine they think it is the most socially acceptable politically conservative religion. Their rich friends wouldn’t understand if they became evangelicals,” Palmieri responded.

The Trump campaign held a conference call to discuss the comments Wednesday and former New Hampshire governor John H. Sununu, R-N.H., issued a statement on behalf of the campaign that said the emails “revealed an underlying sense of religious bigotry.”

Donna Brazile who is now the acting chair of the Democratic National Committee emailed that she had gotten a question ahead of a March town hall that “worries me about HRC.” The question was about the death penalty. Clinton ended up being asked a very similar question during the town hall.

The Trump campaign has accused the Democratic Party of receiving favoritism by getting questions in advance. The email also raises the question why Brazile, who was a vice chairwoman at the DNC and a CNN contributor at the time of the email, seemed to be rooting for Clinton while she was in a primary battle with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The DNC is supposed to stay neutral in the primary. Brazile became interim chair after Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned this summer following DNC email leaks that seemed to show some employees favoring Clinton over Sanders.

Brazile denied the accusations in a statement.

“As a longtime political activist with deep ties to our party, I supported all of our candidates for president. I often shared my thoughts with each and every campaign, and any suggestions that indicate otherwise are simply untrue. As it pertains to the CNN Debates, I never had access to questions and would never have shared them with the candidates if I did,” Brazile said in a statement.

“DOJ folks”

Brian Fallon, Clinton’s press secretary and the former director of the Department of Justice’s Office of Public affairs, emailed that he had heard “from DOJ folks” there would be a status hearing regarding public release of Clinton’s State Department emails.

“DOJ folks inform me there is a status hearing in this case this morning, so we could have a window into the judge’s thinking about this proposed production schedule as quickly as today,” Fallon wrote.

While the statement took place before the FBI’s investigation into her private email server, it raises questions about the relationship between the campaign and the DOJ. Trump and Republicans have excoriated DOJ’s decision not to pursue charges over Clinton’s private email server, even though the FBI recommended no charges.

“Needy Latinos”

Podesta emailed Clinton in August with the names and contact information for Latino politicians who he recommended Clinton call to gain support. In the email, which included “Needy Latinos” in the subject line, Podesta urged Clinton to reach out to former transportation Secretary Federico Peña and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson and ask for endorsements. Podesta framed both Peña and Richardson as influencers who could help Clinton if they endorsed.

Podesta was justifying why he had encouraged former president Bill Clinton and Richardson to “bury the hatchet.”

“Richardson is still on TV a lot, especially on Univision and Telemundo and not withstanding the fact that he can be a dick, it was worth getting him in a good place,” Podesta wrote.