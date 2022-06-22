Roger Waters drops by ‘The Late Show’ for a special performance of “Another Brick in the Wall”

Raphael Dias/Getty Images

Founding Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters is getting ready to embark on his This Is Not a Drill tour of North America, and he gave us a little taste of what to expect during a surprise visit to CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

Amid a dazzling light show and video screens, Roger and his band performed a medley of “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” and “Another Brick in the Wall” Parts 2 and 3, from Floyd’s 1979 album, The Wall.

Waters’ This Is Not a Drill tour, which originally was supposed to kick off in July 2020 before being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will get underway on July 6 in Pittsburgh runs through an October 8 show in Dallas.

In a statement, Roger explained that his performances will offer “a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.”

He added, “The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man.”

