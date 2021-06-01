Roger Waters explains reason for ‘Animals’ reissue’s delay; says he’s writing a memoir critical of David Gilmour

Pink Floyd Music Ltd.

Founding Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters has written a lengthy message discussing the delayed release of a planned reissue of his former group’s 1977 album, Animals, while airing various gripes about his former band mate, David Gilmour.

In a note posted at RogerWaters.com and Roger’s social media sites, Waters reports that the updated Animals release — which will feature new stereo and 5.1 mixes by James Guthrie — was delayed because he and Gilmour disagreed about including new sleeve notes written by British music journalist Mark Blake.

“Gilmour has vetoed the release of the album unless these liner notes are removed,” Waters writes. “He does not dispute the veracity of the history described in Mark’s notes, but he wants that history to remain secret.”

Roger then charges that Gilmour’s objection to including the notes “is a small part of an ongoing campaign by [Gilmour and his wife Polly Samson‘s] camp to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than is his due.”

Waters reveals that he’s agreed to the Animals reissue being released without the liner notes, then goes on to post the notes’ entire final draft.

In his message, Roger also complains about being “banned by Dave Gilmour from posting on Pink Floyd’s Facebook page.”

He adds, “[L]et’s hope some of the fans whose access to my words is suppressed by Gilmour find their way here and discover some truth.”

Waters also reveals that he’s writing a memoir that will include sections refuting some things Gilmour’s has taken credit for with regard to Pink Floyd’s music.

Roger includes an excerpt he wrote focusing on a 1982 Rolling Stone interview with David in which he claimed he helped create the intro to “Money,” which Waters says is “f***ing gobbledygook.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.