Roger Waters explains why he’s rerecorded ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

Roger Waters recently announced he’s rerecording the classic Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon, which turned 50 on Wednesday. Well, now he’s giving fans the first taste of what to expect with his new recording.

“When we recorded the stripped down songs for the Lockdown Sessions, the 50th anniversary of the release of Dark Side of The Moon was looming on the horizon,” Waters shares in a post on Facebook. “It occurred to … me that Dark Side of the Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar re-working, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to re-address the political and emotional message of the whole album.”

The post featured a snippet of Waters’ take on “Us and Them.” He says when he and his collaborators first discussed the idea of making the record, they were “giggling and shouting ‘You must be f***ing mad'” at one another before eventually taking it on.

“It’s turned out really great and I’m excited for everyone to hear it,” he says. “It’s not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable. But it is a way for the seventy nine year old man to look back across the intervening fifty years into the eyes of the twenty nine year old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my Father, ‘We did our best, we kept his trust, our Dad would have been proud of us’.”

Waters also shares, “[I]t is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick (Mason) and Rick (Wright) and Dave (Gilmour) and I have every right to be very proud of.”

