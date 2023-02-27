Roger Waters’ Frankfurt show canceled due to his alleged antisemitism

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Roger Waters‘ concert schedule just got a little lighter. The Jerusalem Post reports the Pink Floyd member’s May 28 show in Frankfurt, Germany, has been canceled by the local city council.

The city council’s reason for canceling the show mentions Waters allegedly being “one of the world’s most well-known antisemites,” pointing out his use of an inflatable pig with a Star of David on it at one of his shows. They also noted his support for boycotting Israel.

In making their announcement, the city council noted that the venue where the show was to be held, the “Festhalle” complex, was also a place where 2,000 Jewish men were held in November 1938 before being beaten and sent to concentration camps. The municipality owns 60 percent of the venue, so they had the power to cancel the show.

Waters has not addressed the cancelation directly, although he did comment on a Twitter post by Ramzy Baroud that argued Waters was not an antisemite, noting, “Thanks Ramzy! You tell’ em my brother.”

