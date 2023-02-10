Roger Waters hits back at Pink Floyd bandmates, says “they can’t write songs”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Pink Floyd feud seemed to escalate when Polly Samson, wife of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, lashed out at his bandmate Roger Waters on Twitter. Days later things aren’t cooling down, with Waters now having a few choice words for Gilmour and his other bandmates.

While talking to The Telegraph, Waters seems to suggest the main issue is jealousy. “They can’t write songs. They’re not artists,” he said, referring to Gilmour and Rick Wright, who died in 2008. “They have no ideas — not a single one between them. They never have had, and that drives them crazy.”

Waters, who recently revealed that he’s rerecording The Dark Side of the Moon, also argued that he was really the brains behind the album. “Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap,” he said. “Of course we were a band — there were four of us, we all contributed — but it’s my project and I wrote it, so, blah.”

As for what fans can expect from the rerecorded The Dark Side of the Moon, the author of the article got to hear some of it and shared some insight. While he says “parts are very good indeed,” he notes, “But, surprisingly, Waters seems to have decided that what was wrong with the original album’s beautiful instrumental tracks was that they didn’t have Waters talking all over them. Now they do.”

