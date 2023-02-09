Roger Waters is rerecording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

Sony Music

Roger Waters has been in the news a lot lately because of his views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But in case you missed it, in a recent interview with the German magazine Berliner Zeitung, he dropped some big news about his music.

The article, which has been translated on Waters’ website, reveals that he is rerecording Pink Floyd’s classic album The Dark Side of the Moon, which next month will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“The new concept is meant to reflect on the meaning of the work, to bring out the heart and soul of the album, musically and spiritually,” he tells the mag. “I’m the only one singing my songs on these new recordings, and there are no rock and roll guitar solos.”

For those who’d rather just listen to the original, Pink Floyd is set to mark the album’s 50th anniversary with a special The Dark Side of the Moon deluxe box set on March 24.

