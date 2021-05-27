Roger Waters & Patti Smith among the artists who’ve signed an open letter in support of Palestine

Kate Izor; Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Patti Smith and founding Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters are among over 600 artists who have signed an open letter in support of Palestine and calling for a boycott of “Israel’s complicit cultural institutions.”

“As musicians, we cannot be silent. Today it is essential that we stand with Palestine,” the letter begins. “We are calling on our peers to publicly assert their solidarity with the Palestinian people. Complicity with Israeli war crimes is found in silence, and today silence is not an option.”

The letter continues, “We call for you to join us with your name in refusing to perform at Israel’s complicit cultural institutions, and by standing firm in your support of the Palestinian people and their human right to sovereignty and freedom. We believe this is crucial to one day live in a world without segregation and apartheid.”

Other artists who’ve signed the letter include Rage Against the Machine, System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian and The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas.

For more info, you can visit MusiciansforPalestine.com.

The 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the resistance group that controls the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, ended in a ceasefire last week. Over 240 Palestinians were killed, The New York Times reports, along with at least 12 people in Israel.

Waters, of course, has long been a vocal critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people. This past Saturday, he posted a video message on his official Facebook page expressing his support for the thousands of protestors who had gathered that day in London’s Hyde Park in solidarity with Palestine.

