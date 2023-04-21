Roger Waters releasing ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ on CD and vinyl

Sony Music

Roger Waters is finally releasing physical copies of his 2022 digital release The Lockdown Sessions. CD and vinyl copies of the six-song recording are due out June 2.

The release features songs Waters recorded and filmed at home during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, along with “Comfortably Numb 2022,” which he recorded during his 2022 This Is Not a Drill tour.

In addition to “Comfortably Numb 2022,” the release features performances of Pink Floyd tracks like “Mother” and “Vera” from The Wall, and “Two Suns in the Sunset” and “The Gunner’s Dream” from The Final Cut. It also features “The Bravery of Being Out of Range,” from Waters’ solo album Amused to Death.

Waters explained that he originally had an idea to record an album of all the encores he did on tour, but the COVID lockdowns got in the way. That’s when he shifted plans. As for the new version of “Comfortably Numb,” he said he added it to the end, “as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love.”

The Lockdown Sessions is available for preorder now.

Waters is currently in Europe on his This Is Not a Drill tour. He plays Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, April 23. A complete list of dates can be found at RogerWaters.com.

