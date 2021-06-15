Roger Waters says he turned down big money for Instagram to use Pink Floyd song in a promo film

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Roger Waters revealed recently that he emphatically turned down a lucrative offer to allow Instagram to use Pink Floyd‘s classic song “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” in a film promoting the Facebook-owned photo and video platform.

In a video clip posted on Mexico newspaper La Jornada‘s Twitter page, Waters, who was attending a June 10 press event supporting imprisoned WikiLeaks founder and activist Julian Assange, announces that he’d received “a missive from Mark Zuckerberg…with an offer of a huge, huge amont of money.”

Roger then declares, “The answer is, ‘F*** you!’ No f***ing way!”

Waters continues, “I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything…I will not be a party to this bulls***, Zuckerberg.”

Roger then shares part of the letter, reading, “We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.”

Waters then stops and comments, “And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What?’ No. No more.'”

The clip ends with Waters mocking Zuckerberg, while referencing Facebook’s predecessor website that he helped create.

“You think, How did this little p**** who started off by saying, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a four out of five. She’s ugly, we’ll give her a one.’ How…did he get any power in anything?” Roger gripes. “And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

