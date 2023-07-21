Roger Waters’ ‘The Dark Side of The Moon Redux’ coming in October

SBG Records

Roger Waters has finally stopped teasing fans about his reimagined The Dark Side of the Moon.

The rocker just announced that the album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, will be released October 6 and shared the first track from it, his reimagined take on “Money.”

“He’s gone and done it. He’s reimagined it,” Waters is heard saying in a video post on Instagram, adding, “He must be mad.”

Waters first revealed he was rerecording the 1973 album back in February ahead of the album’s 50th anniversary. He shared a tease of his new take on “Us and Them” back in March, explaining his rerecorded album was “a way for me to honor a recording that Nick [Mason] and Rick [Wright] and Dave [Gilmour] and I have every right to be very proud of.”

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.