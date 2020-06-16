Roger Waters' 'Us + Them' concert film coming to DVD and Blu-ray in October

Sony Legacy

The 2019 concert film Roger Waters: Us + Them, which features performances shot in Amsterdam during the ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters‘ 2017-2018 Us + Them Tour, will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on October 2.

Companion two-CD and three-LP vinyl sets will be available the same day. The film was released in various digital formats and via on-demand services today.

Roger Waters: Us + Them features Waters and his solo band performing a set that mixed classic Pink Floyd songs from the 1970s and selections from his 2017 solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want? The dynamic, politically charged concert was enhanced by videos displayed on a massive high-def screen, as well as state-of-the-art props.

You can check out a preview video from the film at Waters’ YouTube channel featuring three songs from The Wall — “The Happiest Days of Our Lives,” “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3.” The performance features a group of young people onstage dressed in orange prison jumpsuits and wearing black masks over their heads. Later in the clip, the kids pull off their masks and jumpsuits, revealing that they’re wearing black t-shirts that say “RESIST,” and join Roger and his band to sing the “Another Brick in the Wall” chorus. The video also includes backstage footage of Roger hanging out with the young people.

The Roger Waters: Us + Them DVD and Blu-ray also offer a behind-the-scenes documentary A Fleeting Glimpse and performances of two songs not included in the original film or on the audio releases — “Comfortably Numb” and “Smell the Roses.”

Here’s the track list of the Us + Them DVD, Blu-ray, CD and LP:

Intro

“Speak to Me”

“Breathe”

“One of These Days”

“Time”

“Breathe (Reprise)”

“The Great Gig in the Sky”

“Welcome to the Machine”

“Déjà Vu”

“The Last Refugee”

“Picture That”

“Wish You Were Here”

“The Happiest Days of Our Lives”

“Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”

“Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3”

“Dogs”

“Pigs (Three Different Ones)”

“Money”

“Us & Them”

“Brain Damage”

“Eclipse”

“The Last Refugee (Reprise)”

“Déjà Vu (Reprise)”

Bonus DVD & Blu-ray footage includes:

—A Fleeting Glimpse (Documentary)

–“Comfortably Numb” (Live Performance)

–“Smell the Roses” (Live Performance)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



