Roger Waters vows to go on with Frankfurt show

Roger Waters is vowing to continue on with his planned Frankfurt concert, despite the local city council canceling it.

The Frankfurt concert was announced for May 28, but the city council canceled it because of the Pink Floyd rocker’s political beliefs, calling him “one of the world’s most well-known antisemites.” Rogers threatened to sue over the cancelation, and now he says he plans to go on with the show regardless of what happens.

In a post on Instagram, Waters writes that the Frankfurt council had a deadline of April 14 to respond to his interim injunction but they have no idea whether or not they actually did. Writing in all caps, Waters shares, “Not that it matters much! We’re coming anyway! Because human rights matter! Because free speech matters!”

After referring to Kristallnacht, the November 9, 1938, attack on Jews in Germany, and anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl, who was executed in 1943 for distributing anti-war leaflets, Waters reiterated his intention to continue with the show, noting, “We’re coming to Frankfurt on the 28 of May.”

In the meantime, Waters’ This Is Not A Drill tour continues through Europe. He’s set to play Copenhagen, Denmark, April 17 and 18. A complete list of dates can be found at rogerwaters.com.

