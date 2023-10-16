‘Rolling Stone’ names the 250 greatest guitarists of all time

Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Rolling Stone magazine is once again ranking musicians, and their latest list is bound to get folks talking — and possibly shaking their heads.

The mag has just come out with their picks for the 250 greatest guitarists of all time, looking not just at rockers but also artists in genres like folk, blues, country, disco, reggae and more.

So, who is the greatest guitarist of all time? Well, according to the mag, it’s the late Jimi Hendrix.

“He was a showman who played with his teeth or behind his back,” Rolling Stone writes. “But underneath all the theatrics is the true master of the instrument.” The mag adds, “His career may have lasted eight years, but musicians spend a lifetime studying his dazzling technique and improvisational genius.”

Coming in at number two is Chuck Berry, followed by Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page at three, Van Halen‘s Eddie Van Halen at four and Jeff Beck at five.

The highest ranking women on the list include Sister Rosetta Tharpe at six and Joni Mitchell at nine; the mag calls Joni “rock’s ultimate acoustic guitarist for over 50 years.”

Other well-known guitarists on the list include: Allman Brothers Band’s Duane Allman at 10, Carlos Santana at 11, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi at 13, Prince at 14, The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards at 15 and Stevie Ray Vaughan at 20.

Of course, with any list, some of the rankings are bound to raise some eyebrows. Guitar legend Buddy Guy is at 27, while Queen’s Brian May is at 33, Eric Clapton is at 35 and The Who’s Pete Townshend is at 37, while Red Hot Chili Peppers’ guitarist John Frusciante and St. Vincent are ahead of all of them at 25 and 26, respectively.

