‘Rolling Stone’ shares David Crosby’s final “Ask Croz” advice

Rolling Stone has shared some new advice from the late David Crosby, culled from his final “Ask Croz” session, which took place in the summer of 2021. The singer, who passed away in January, offers advice on talking to teenage daughters about sex, finding love again after a spouse dies and more. He even tries to set the record straight about his former group.

When asked, “Settle an argument: Who is better, CSN or CSNY?” Crosby would not definitively say whether the group was better with Neil Young.

“I don’t think ‘better’ really applies. They were two completely different bands,” he says. “Chemistries between human beings are [as] individual as snowflakes — very delicate and very complex. The chemistry between the three of us in Crosby, Stills, and Nash was organic. It came there of its own will.”

As for Young, Croz says he “did add something and he did bring some good songs. He’s an exciting guitar player, and an exciting artist. He’s always pushing the limit, and that’s good.”

Crosby maintains “both bands made really excellent music”: “What counts is the songs, and both bands generated great songs.”

The mag says Crosby “absolutely loved helping out strangers with their problems,” and he reiterated the same feeling in an interview with ABC Audio prior to his death. “I like the hell out of it. I have a lot of fun with it,” he said, while suggesting it was ridiculous folks seemed to be helped by his advice. But, Croz said, “I’m all about fun, man … be(ing) opinionated is absolutely fun.”

