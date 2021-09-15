Rolling Stone Updates 500 Greatest Songs List, ‘Respect’ Takes #1 Spot

Rolling Stone is giving some serious ‘Respect’ to Aretha Franklin in its updated ‘500 Greatest Songs of All Time’.

The magazine has updated their list for the first time in 17 years, giving Aretha’s 1965 hit the No. 1 spot.

Rounding out the top five were Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power”, Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”, Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone”, and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

What do you think of Rolling Stone’s top 5? What do you consider the greatest song of all time?