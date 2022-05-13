Rolling Stones’ archival 1977 concert album ‘Live at the El Mocambo’ released today

UMe

The new archival Rolling Stones concert album Live at the El Mocambo, featuring performances from two shows that the British rock legends played at the famed Toronto club on March 4 and 5, 1977, was released today.

The album, which is available as a two-CD set, a four-LP collection on either black or neon vinyl, and digitally, features The Stones’ full March 5 concert plus three bonus performances from the previous night. The tracks are newly mixed by renowned studio engineer Bob Clearmountain.

The performances at the 300-capacity El Mocambo club were booked as secret gigs, attended by fans who’d won tickets to see what they thought were shows headlined by Canadian rockers April Wine. Billed as the support act for the two nights was an unknown band called The Cockroaches, who turned out to be the real headliners — the one and only Rolling Stones.

The Stones’ Mocambo set list included such covers as Muddy Waters‘ “Mannish Boy,” Bo Diddley‘s “Crackin’ Up,” Big Maceo‘s “Worried Life Blues” and Willie Dixon‘s “Little Red Rooster,” as well as classic originals like “Honky Tonk Women,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Let’s Spend the Night Together” and “Tumbling Dice.” The band also presented live of “Worried About You,” which later would be released on 1981’s Tattoo You.

Only four songs from the El Mocambo concerts had been officially released previously, appearing on 1977’s Love You Live album.

Live at the El Mocambo is available now. Here’s the full track list for the two-CD version:

CD 1

“Honky Tonk Women”

“All Down the Line”

“Hand of Fate”

“Route 66”

“Fool to Cry”

“Crazy Mama”

“Mannish Boy”

“Crackin’ Up”

“Dance Little Sister”

“Around and Around”

“Tumbling Dice”

CD2

“Hot Stuff”

“Star Star”

“Let’s Spend the Night Together”

“Worried Life Blues”

“Little Red Rooster”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Rip This Joint”

“Brown Sugar”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Melody”

“Luxury”

“Worried About You”

