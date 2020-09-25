Rolling Stones' archival concert film and album, 'Steel Wheels Live — Atlantic City,' released today

Eagle Rock Entertainment

The previously unreleased 1989 Rolling Stones concert film and album Steel Wheels Live — Atlantic City, New Jersey hit stores today in multiple formats.

The show, which took place in December 1989 at Atlantic City’s Convention Hall, featured guest appearances by Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin, Eric Clapton, and blues legend John Lee Hooker. The concert, which was part of the tour supporting The Stones’ Steel Wheels album, featured a long set that included renditions of five songs from the record, as well as classics and select covers.

Rose and Stradlin joined The Stones for a version of the 1968 gem “Salt of the Earth,” Clapton and The Stones played the blues standard “Little Red Rooster” together, and then Eric and Hooker accompanied the band on a version of John Lee’s “Boogie Chillen.”

Steel Wheels Live — Atlantic City is available as a DVD/two-CD set, a standard-definition Blu-ray/two-CD collection, a limited-edition four-LP colored-vinyl set, and in various digital formats.

In addition, there’s a limited-edition six-disc version that features the Steel Wheels Live DVD, SD Blu-ray and double-CD, as well as a DVD featuring The Stones’ performance at the Tokyo Dome during the same tour, and the Steel Wheels Rare Reels CD, which includes live versions songs that weren’t part of the trek’s core set list.

Also, a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl picture disc featuring a version of “Rock and a Hard Place” from Steel Wheels Live — Atlantic City, and a performance of “Almost Hear You Sigh” from the Tokyo Dome concert will be released this Saturday, September 26, in conjunction with the 2020 Record Store Day campaign.

Here’s the Steel Wheels Live — Atlantic City track list:

Intro

“Start Me Up”

“Bitch”

“Sad Sad Sad”

“Undercover of the Night”

“Harlem Shuffle”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Miss You”

“Terrifying”

“Ruby Tuesday”

“Salt of the Earth — featuring Axl Rose & Izzy Stradlin

“Rock and a Hard Place”

“Mixed Emotions”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Midnight Rambler”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Little Red Rooster” — featuring Eric Clapton

“Boogie Chillen” — featuring Eric Clapton & John Lee Hooker

“Can’t Be Seen”

“Happy”

“Paint It Black”

“2,000 Light Years from Home”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Gimme Shelter”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Brown Sugar”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

By Matt Friedlander

