Rolling Stones, Elton John receive multiple nominations for 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards

The Rolling Stones and Elton John have been nominated for honors in two categories for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The British music legends are both in the running for the Top Rock Tour award and the Top Touring Artist prize. Heavy metal greats Metallica also will compete for both honors, while pop stars Pink and Ed Sheeran are the other nominees for the Top Touring Artist award.

Other nominees include Janet Jackson for Top R&B Tour, and the soundtrack to the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt for Top Soundtrack.

Rapper/singer Post Malone leads all nominees, with a total of 16 nods.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The nominations are based on the Billboard chart period running from March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. That’s because the awards were originally scheduled to take place on April 29, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full list of nominees, visit Billboard.com.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

