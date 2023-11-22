Rolling Stones fans have a laugh over their tour being sponsored by AARP

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones just announced dates for their 2024 tour in support of their new album, Hackney Diamonds. And while fans are excited, many are also having a field day poking fun at the fact that the trek is sponsored by AARP, the organization for the over-50 crowd previously known as the American Association for Retired Persons.

Plenty of folks have taken to social media to crack jokes about the pairing, given the age of the band and the age of their fans.

“Wait WAIT the new Rolling Stones tour is being sponsored by *AARP*? really leaning in to it huh,” one person wrote, with another commenting, “Rolling Stones tour presented by AARP is painfully on brand.”

And another wondered whether the band would be catering to their older fans, writing, “Rolling Stones Tour in 2024 is sponsored by AARP… Oh, the irony… does that mean they’ll serve fibre drinks.. and the doors will open at 3pm and end by 7pm so everyone can be home and in bed by 9pm?”

The Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds kicks off Sunday, April 28, in Houston, Texas, and wraps Wednesday, July 17, in Santa Clara, California. A presale for AARP members runs from Wednesday, November 29, to Thursday, November 30, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at therollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.