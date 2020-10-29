Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger posts video clip of him singing new song called "Pride Before a Fall"

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Has Mick Jagger just given fans a preview of a new Rolling Stones song? The famous frontman has posted a video clip of him singing a new, unidentified tune that’s apparently called “Pride Before a Fall” on his social media pages.

The video shows Jagger belting out the reverb-heavy, blues-flavored tune with a couple of guitars and an amplifier behind him. The clip, which can be viewed at Mick’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites, is accompanied by the caption “Pride Before a Fall.”

Jagger said in multiple recent interviews that he’s been working on finishing some new Stones songs during the COVID-19 lockdown, including tracks that the band started at the same time they recorded their most recent single, “Living in a Ghost Town, which was released in April.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.