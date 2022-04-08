Rolling Stones, Genesis, Green Day receive multiple nominations for 2022 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Gary Miller/WireImage; Gina Wetzler/Redferns

The Rolling Stones, Genesis and Green Day are among the artists who have been nominated for multiple honors at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

All three bands are in the running for the Top Tour and the Top Rock Tour awards — The Rolling Stones for their No Filter tour, Genesis for its The Last Domino? trek, and Green Day for the Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

The Eagles‘ Hotel California trek and pop star Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour also received nods for the Top Tour honor.

Meanwhile, Elton John will be competing for the Top Dance/Electronic Song prize for his duet with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” while the Sing 2 soundtrack, which features the new U2 song “Young Song Saved My Life,” has been nominated for the Top Soundtrack trophy.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live May 15 on NBC. The winners will be decided based on Billboard chart figures for the tracking period between March 26, 2021, through March 17, 2022.

For more info and to check out the full list of nominees, visit Billboard.com.

