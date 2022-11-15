‘Rolling Stones In Mono’ colored vinyl box set coming in January

Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

A massive Rolling Stones box set will be released next year in colored vinyl for the very first time. The Rolling Stones in Mono was originally released in 2016 in a variety of formats including black vinyl, CD and digital. Now, ABKCO Records will drop the new edition on January 20.

The Rolling Stones in Mono (Limited Color Edition) consists of 16, 180-gram LPs in 14 different colors, each matching the cover art of a classic album. It features the entirety of their ’60s catalog, including 1964’s The Rolling Stones in cobalt blue vinyl, 1968’s Beggars Banquet in maroon vinyl, 1969’s Let It Bleed in red vinyl and more.

It also includes the 24-track, two-LP Stray Cats compilation exclusive, which features 1960s tracks that don’t appear on the other 14 albums, including two versions of “Poison Ivy,” as well as such rarities as an Italian version of “As Tears Go By,” the 1965 outtake of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long,” this time without the fake applause, and more.

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger is up for a new award. The Rolling Stones frontman has earned a Royal Television Society Craft & Design Award nomination alongside Daniel Pemberton for the theme song they wrote for the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. Winners will be announced December 5.

