Rolling Stones Kick Off ‘Extra Licks’ Series

The Rolling Stones continue to keep their locked down fans entertained as the pandemic plays out across the planet. Following the release of “Living in a Ghost Town,” their first original music since 2012, the rock icons just kicked off a new digital series, bringing the sights and sounds of their stage show to your screens. Thanks to “Extra Licks,” which kicked off on Sunday, fans who weren’t at the Stones’ 2016 South American run or bought the Olé Olé Olé! (A Trip Across Latin America) DVD got to see some of their performances from that trek. For the next six weeks, the band is dropping some tasty treats, including something from 1994’s Voodoo Lounge tour. Which other bands have been releasing material for locked down fans?