Rolling Stones Launch 60 Collection

The Rolling Stone’s lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby is sharing a new collection to mark the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones.

The line is called SIXTY and it centers around an interpretation of the original and iconic John Pasche tongue and lips logo.

The capsule collection features t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, keychains and tote bags.

Check it all out at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk website.

