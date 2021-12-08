Rolling Stones members performed at intimate London tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts

Jason Koerner/WireImage

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, along with members of the band’s touring lineup, took part in an intimate tribute show to late drummer Charlie Watts at famed London jazz club Ronnie Scott’s on Monday, NME reports.

The show was emceed by former Squeeze keyboardist and TV host Jools Holland, who also led the show’s house band, which featured the surviving members of Watts’ side group, The ABC&D of Boogie Woogie — upright bassist Dave Green, and piano players Ben Waters and Axel Zwingenberger.

Jagger, Richards and Wood all hit the stage during a jam session at the end of the concert that featured performances of the R&B standards “Shame Shame Shame” and “Down the Road Apiece.”

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman was in attendance at the event, as were members of Charlie’s family.

Current Stones touring sax player Tim Ries and backing vocalist Bernard Fowler also performed, as did Lisa Fischer, who was a backing singer for the group’ for 26 years. Ries played an original tribute song called “Blues for Charlie,” while Fischer sang the blues standard “Trouble in Mind” and then was joined by Fowler for a rendition of the gospel tune “Up Above My Head.”

Watts died on August 24 at the age of 80. Prior to his passing, Charlie had chosen respected session drummer Steve Jordan to fill in for him on The Rolling Stones’ 2021 U.S. tour. The band dedicated the trek to Watts and played a video montage honoring him at the start of each show. The outing wrapped up with a November 23 concert in Hollywood, Florida.

Next year marks The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary, but it’s not known yet if the band plans to continue touring.

