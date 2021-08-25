Rolling Stones members post tributes to late drummer Charlie Watts

Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images

Following the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts on Tuesday, the group’s three surviving current members — singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood — all posted online tributes to their longtime band mate.

Jagger took to his social media pages to post a fairly recent photo of Watts laughing while sitting behind his drums.

Richards posted a heart-wrenching pic on his social media sites of Charlie’s empty drum kit with a sign hanging off a nearby mic stand that reads, “Closed — Please Call Again.”

As for Wood, he posted a black-and-white on his official website of Watts and him smiling while sitting in chairs positioned back to back.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones’ official website appears to have taken all of its content offline and simply features a pic of Charlie looking into the camera with a slight smile and folded arms.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Watts died peacefully Tuesday morning “in a London hospital…surrounded by his family.”

Watts’ passing follows an announcement from The Stones earlier this month that he’d undergone an unspecified medical procedure and likely wouldn’t be able to join the band on their 2021 No Filter Tour of North America.

The announcement also revealed that Watts had asked Steve Jordan to “stand in” for him on the trek. Jordan has played drums on all of Richards’ solo albums.

The Stones’ tour is scheduled to kick off on September 26 in St. Louis.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.