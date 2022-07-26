Rolling Stones members send birthday wishes to Mick Jagger, who turned 79 today

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to Mick Jagger, who still has us rocking at age 79.

In celebration of Jagger’s big day, his bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood both posted birthday messages to him on their social media sites.

In his post, Richards wrote, “Dear Mick, what a trip!! Happy Birthday! Love, Keith” and accompanied the note with two photos of him and Jagger together — one from the 1960s and the other, a recent pic of them onstage.

Wood, meanwhile, simply wrote, “Happy birthday @MickJagger!” followed by several birthday-appropriate emojis. Ronnie also posted photos of him with Mick as well as pics of two portraits he painted of the singer.

The Rolling Stones’ official Twitter feed also features a message for the frontman that reads, “Join us in wishing the one and only @mickjagger a very happy birthday today! Happy birthday Mick!” along with a vintage black-and-white pic of Jagger onstage as confetti falls down around him.

The Rolling Stones have three shows left on their current European tour leg, with the next concert taking place tomorrow, July 27 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

