Rolling Stones members, The Who among artists paying tribute to late reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert

A variety of well-known artists, including three members of The Rolling Stones, have taken to their social media pages to pay tribute to reggae legend Frederick “Toots” Hibbert of Toots & the Maytals, who died Friday at age 77.

Founding Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who contributed to the Toots & the Maytals 2004 album True Love and collaborated with Toots on a 2003 cover of the Jamaican band’s classic song “Pressure Drop,” posted the following message on his Twitter feed: “A sad day for Jamaican music. Toots was a giant. I loved working with him. I loved hanging with him. I’m going to miss him. My condolences to the Hibbert family. One love.”

Mick Jagger wrote in his own Twitter homage, which reads, “So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing. When I first heard ‘Pressure Drop’ that was a big moment — he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world.”

Longtime Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, meanwhile, wrote, “I’d like to send my condolences to the Hibbert family for my dear friend Toots Hibbert who passed away on Friday. I have very happy memories of playing with him, a lovely man and a great talent.” Wood also posted a video clip of him interviewing Toots on a 2012 episode of his TV/radio program The Ronnie Wood Show.

The Who also paid tribute to Toots, writing, “Rest in peace Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert, 1942-2020. @tootsmaytals supported The Who on their 1975 US tour.”

Here are some tributes from various other artists:

Yusuf/Cat Stevens: “Sad to hear of the passing of Toots Hibbert. He was an early originator of Ska, Rock Steady and Reggae. Prayers and thoughts with his family and loved ones. God bless his soul.”

Ziggy Marley: “The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed i spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much i loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect. He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy i will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band: “Sail on, Toots.”

