Rolling Stones members wish Mick Jagger a happy birthday; Ronnie Wood postpones live album’s release

Mick Jagger turned 78 Monday and a couple of the Rolling Stones frontman’s band mates took to social media to share some birthday wishes with him.

Keith Richards wrote in a Twitter message, “[Wishing] you a Happy Birthday. See you very soon!!! One love, Keith,” along with a photo of him and Mick smiling and with their arms around each other.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Wood tweeted his own note to Jagger that reads, “Happy birthday Mick! Have an amazing day, love Ronnie x.” Wood also posted photos of two portraits that he painted of the legendary singer.

In other news, the release of Wood’s recently announced concert album, Mr. Luck — A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, has been pushed back from September 3 to September 17.

As previously reported, the album is the second in a trilogy of live albums Ronnie plans to issue saluting artists who have made a major impact on his own music, following 2019’s Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry.

Mr. Luck documents a special 2013 concert Wood played at London’s Royal Albert Hall that paid homage to electric blues pioneer Jimmy Reed. The show, which was recorded in November 2013 during London’s BluesFest, features Ronnie performing with a backing group that included ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, plus appearances from guest singers Bobby Womack, Simply Red‘s Mick Hucknall and ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller.

The 18-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available on CD, digitally and on vinyl.

The Rolling Stones kick off their 2021 No Filter Tour in St. Louis on September 26.

