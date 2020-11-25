Rolling Stones' official London store, closed due to COVID-19, launches virtual online experience

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones/Bravado

In September, The Rolling Stones opened their first official retail store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, on Carnaby Street in London’s famous Soho district, and although the shop’s currently closed because of U.K. pandemic restrictions, you can now visit and make purchases from the store virtually.

RS No. 9 Carnaby’s new e-commerce shop offers a 3-D online tour where you can enjoy a 360-degree virtual experience of the two-floor destination, as well as buy various products via links in various spots around the store.

Among the interesting features of the shop are various depictions of The Stones’ famous tongue-and-lips logo, mirrors with lyrics from the band’s songs painted in red, as well as video screens and a sound booth.

As previously reported, the store sells exclusive merchandise focusing on The Rolling Stones, including apparel, accessories and more under the group’s own RS No. 9 Carnaby brand, as well as Stones-themed items designed in partnership with various other popular companies. Of course, the band’s music releases also are available at the shop.

Among the new items available for purchase are an Autumn/Winter fashion collection for men and women, as well as new childrenswear pieces, accessories and Christmas ornaments.

RS No.9 Carnaby currently is offering U.S. customers a special Black Friday discount, knocking off 20% off of purchases over $50. The offer will run from this Friday, November 27, until Tuesday, December 1.

