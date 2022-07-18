Rolling Stones photo exhibit celebrating ‘Exile on Main St.’ album’s 50th anniversary opening next month

Interscope

A new photo exhibition focusing on pictures of The Rolling Stones taken by rock photographer Norman Seeff in 1972 to promote the band’s album Exile on Main St. will open at Modern Rocks Gallery in East Austin, Texas, on August 19.

The exhibit, titled “Norman Seeff: Fifty Years in Exile,” will feature rare, unseen and vintage photos of The Stones that Seeff took during a late night session in ’72, some of which were used for a set of postcards that were included with the original Exile on Main St. packaging.

In addition, the exhibit will include a collection of prints of other noteworthy photos taken by Seeff, who also created a number of new prints especially for the show.

“I’ve always wanted to use my photography as source material for creating art pieces,” says Seeff. “The photos serve as a jumping off point. I decided to use the exhibition as an opportunity to experiment. People have been very pleased with the results I think.”

Adds Modern Rocks Gallery owner Steven Walker, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be hosting ‘Fifty Years in Exile.’ These original darkroom prints are testament to Norman Seeff’s greatness as both a photographer and an artist.”

An opening reception will take place August 19 starting at 7 p.m. local time. The event will feature a special Rolling Stones-themed cocktail called “Soul Survivor,” while Tumblin’ Dice bourbon also will be poured.

The exhibit will run until September 20.

Exile on Main St. was released in May 1972. The double album spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and yielded two hit singles, “Tumbling Dice” and the Keith Richards-sung “Happy.”

