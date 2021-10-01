Rolling Stones play Chi-Lites cover at North Carolina show; band offering free COVID vaccines at Pittsburgh gig

Credit: J.Bouquet

The Rolling Stones played the second concert on their 2021 U.S. tour in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, which included the official live debut of the band’s just-released cover of the 1970 Chi-Lites song, “Troubles A’ Comin.”

As previously reported, the soulful tune is one of nine unreleased tracks that will appear on the bonus disc of the band’s deluxe 40th anniversary Tattoo You reissue, which is due out on October 22. The Stones made the song available as an advance digital track yesterday morning.

The band first played “Troubles A’ Comin” live at a private tour warmup gig at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 22, but Thursday’s concert marked the first time the rock legends performed it for a full audience.

The Charlotte show also featured a few other tunes that The Stones didn’t play at the September 26 tour kickoff in St. Louis, including “Let’s Spend the Night Together,” “Before They Make Me Run” and “Let It Bleed.” The latter song was chosen in the online fan vote the band held in the days leading up to the concert.

You can check out a photo of the hand-drawn set list guitarist Ronnie Wood created for the Charlotte concert on The Stones’ social media sites.

The group’s next concert takes place this Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Rolling Stones have partnered the stadium’s management and Giant Eagle Pharmacy to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for concert attendees before the show. A photo ID and medical insurance card are required to receive the vaccination. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Visit HeinzField.com for more information.

Last night’s setlist in Charlotte saw an addition of Troubles A Comin’ from the upcoming release of Tattoo You 40th anniversary edition and fans voted for the 1969 classic Let It Bleed to be played!

