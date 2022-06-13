Rolling Stones postpone tonight’s concert in Amsterdam after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones famously sang “you can’t always get what you want,” but sometimes you get what you don’t want. The British rock legends have announced that they’ve had to postpone their concert Monday night in Amsterdam because frontman Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID-19.

A message posted on the band’s social media pages reports that the show, which was scheduled to take place at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff [crowf] Arena, was called off when Jagger tested positive for the virus “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.”

The note adds, “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the reschedule date. [Stand by] for details.”

The 78-year-old Stones singer, meanwhile, posted a note of his own on his social media sites that reads, “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

Guitarist Keith Richards also assured the band’s fans in Amsterdam in a Facebook post, “We’ll be back. Stay tuned.”

The next date on The Stones’ current SIXTY tour is scheduled for this Friday, June 17, in Bern, Switzerland. It’s not clear if Jagger’s illness will affect that concert.

