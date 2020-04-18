Rolling Stones to Join Gaga for TV Event Battling COVID-19

Hollywood and the music industry are coming together to battle COVID-19 during a special two-hour virtual event on Saturday and the Rolling Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and many others to celebrate our health care workers and highlight those affected by the Coronavirus. The event was curated by Lady Gaga in support of the World Health Organization and features appearances by Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and a host of musicians. Prior to the Gaga-led event there will be a telecast starting at 2 P.M. EST that honors healthcare workers. You can see the Rolling Stones during the “One World: Together At Home” special on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital platforms. What one Rolling Stones song could give you some inspiration during this trying time?