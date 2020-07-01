Rolling Stones to Screen ‘Havana Moon’ at Drive-Ins

While the pandemic forced the Rolling Stones to cancel their 2020 tour, the band is coming to a drive-in near you. The band will launch their concert movie Havana Moon across North American drive-in theaters July 10th.

The film documents the Rolling Stones’ free concert at the City of Havana Sports Complex in 2016 that entertained nearly a half-million people.

