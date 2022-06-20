Rolling Stones tour to continue Tuesday in Milan; postponed Switzerland show officially canceled

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

After postponing two concerts because frontman Mick Jagger recently tested positive for COVID-19, The Rolling Stones are ready to relaunch their SIXTY tour on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

Jagger has posted a video message on his Twitter feed in which he tells fans, “Thanks so much for all your lovely messages. I really appreciate them. And I’m sorry for the inconvenience about the shows, but we’ll be on stage at Milan on Tuesday, so see you there.”

In addition, The Rolling Stones posted a Twitter message Monday featuring a series of photos of their crew setting up the stage at Milan’s San Siro Stadium for Tuesday’s concert.

Unfortunately, the band has announced the second show that was postponed because of Jagger’s illness, a June 17 performance in Bern, Switzerland, can’t be rescheduled and has been canceled.

The announcement explains, “The Stones concert promoters have worked extremely hard all week and tried everything they possibly could to find an alternative date or venue for the concert in Switzerland but sadly this was not possible. The band wish to send a huge apology to all the fans in Switzerland who bought tickets and are deeply saddened they cannot perform in Bern on this tour.”

The message explains that fans who bought tickets can get refunds from their point of purchase until July 17.

As previously reported, the first postponed date, a June 14 show in Amsterdam, has been moved to July 7.

Check out all of the band’s tour dates at RollingStones.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.