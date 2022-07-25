Rolling Stones touring band members to pay tribute to Charlie Watts in NYC

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

As The Rolling Stones prepare to wind down their current European tour leg next week comes word that some members of the rock legends’ touring band will team up for a series of special shows in late August in New York City paying tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts.

The concerts, dubbed “Celebrating Charlie Watts,” will take place at New York’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club on August 29, 30 and 31, with performances scheduled at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET.

The shows will feature Stones touring bassist Darryl Jones, backing singer Bernard Fowler and sax player Tim Ries, along with accomplished jazz guitarist David Gilmore, keyboardist Gary Versace and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts.

In addition, famed jazz trumpet player Gary Brecker will perform with the collective on August 29, while acclaimed jazz bassist John Patitucci will be on hand for the shows on August 30 and 31.

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased at TicketWeb.com.

The Rolling Stones have three dates left on the current leg of their SIXTY tour — July 27 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany; July 31 in Stockholm, Sweden; and August 3 in Berlin.

