Rolling Stones video, Bon Jovi online contest among nominees for 25th annual Webby Awards

Courtesy of The Webby Awards

A Rolling Stones music video and a Bon Jovi promotion offering fans the chance to sing one of the band’s new songs are among this year’s nominees for the 25th annual Webby Awards, which honor excellence on the internet.

The video for the Rolling Stones song “Criss Cross,” a previously unreleased track featured on the deluxe reissue of the band’s 1973 album, Goats Head Soup, received a nod in the Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video) category.

Bon Jovi’s SingBonJovi.com contest, which asked fans record themselves singing the group’s then-unreleased song “Limitless” without first hearing the tune’s melody, will vie for the Celebrity/Fan (General Social) award.

In addition, the Lady Gaga-curated Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special, which featured performances by The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John and many other stars, is in the running for the Best Public Service & Activism (General Virtual & Remote) honor.

You can check out the full list of nominees at WebbyAwards.com. Winners will be announced at a virtual show on May 18, hosted by Jameela Jamil.

