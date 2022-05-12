Rolling Stones Video Selected For Tribeca Film Festival

The Rolling Stones’ latest music video is getting a special slot at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The video for “Living In The Heart Of Love” has been selected for the festival’s Short Film category.

The black-and-white video follows a young couple on a wild night through the streets of Paris. It also features a brief homage to Charlie Watts, who died shortly before the video’s release..

“Living In The Heart Of Love” is a previously unreleased song included on last year’s 40th anniversary edition of the Stones’ Tattoo You album.

