Rolling Stones vinyl box set featuring replicas of band’s early singles and EPs due out in June

A new limited-edition vinyl box set featuring reproductions of 18 singles and EPs that The Rolling Stones issued during the first few years of their career will be released on June 10 in commemoration of the band’s 60th anniversary this year.

The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 boasts 18 seven-inch vinyl discs recreating singles and EPs originally released on the Decca and London Records labels in the U.K. and the U.S. The tracks were all remastered by Grammy -winning engineer Bob Ludwig, and each disc is housed in a “period-correct” picture sleeve.

The collection also includes a poster, five photos cards and a 32-page book with liner notes by Rolling Stones expert Nigel Williamson, as well as rare photos and other historic images.

The box set’s discs span from the band’s 1963 debut single, featuring a cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Come On,” through the U.S. version of the band’s 1966 hit single, “19th Nervous Breakdown.”

Other well-known Stones songs features on the single replicas include “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Not Fade Away,” “It’s All Over Now” and “Time Is on My Side,” “Heart of Stone,” “The Last Time,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Get Off of My Cloud” and “As Tears Go By.”

The box set also features three EPs — 1964’s The Rolling Stones and Five by Five, and 1965’s Got Live If You Want It! Five by Five features songs that The Stones recorded at Chicago’s famed Chess Studios, while Got Live If You Want It! was the band’s first collection of in-concert performances.

A companion vinyl box set, The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971, is due out next year.

You can pre-order The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 box set now at ABKCO.com. Here’s the full track list:

“Come On” (released June 1963)

Side A: “Come On”

Side B: “I Want to Be Loved”

“I Wanna Be Your Man” (released November 1963)

Side A: “I Wanna Be Your Man”

Side B: “Stoned”

The Rolling Stones E.P. (released January 1964)

Side A: “Bye Bye Johnny,” “Money”

Side B: “You Better Move On,” “Poison Ivy”

“Not Fade Away” (released February 1964)

Side A: “Not Fade Away”

Side B: “Little by Little”

“Tell Me” (released June 1964)

Side A: “Tell Me”

Side B: “I Just Wanna Make Love to You”

“It’s All Over Now” (released June 1964)

Side A: “It’s All Over Now”

Side B: “Good Times, Bad Times”

Five by Five E.P. (released August 1964)

Side A: “If You Need Me,” “Empty Heart,” “2120 South Michigan Avenue”

Side B: “Confessin’ the Blues,” “Around and Around”

“Time Is on My Side” (released September 1964)

Side A: “Time Is on My Side”

Side B: “Congratulations”

“Little Red Rooster” (released November 1964)

Side A: “Little Red Rooster”

Side B: “Off the Hook”

“Heart of Stone” (released December 1964)

Side A: “Heart of Stone”

Side B: “What a Shame”

“The Last Time” (released February 1965)

Side A: “The Last Time”

Side B: “Play with Fire”

Got Live If You Want It! E.P. (released June 1965)

Side A: “We Want The Stones,” “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love,” “Pain in My Heart” “Route 66”

Side B: “I’m Moving On,” “I’m Alright”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (U.S. version, originally released June 1965)

Side A: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Side B: “The Under Assistant West Coast Promotion Man”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction)” (U.K. version, released August 1965)

Side A: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Side B: “The Spider and the Fly”

“Get Off of My Cloud” (U.S. version, released September 1965)

Side A: “Get Off of My Cloud”

Side B: “I’m Free”

“Get Off of My Cloud” (U.K. version, released October 1965)

Side A: “Get Off of My Cloud”

Side B: “The Singer Not the Song”

“As Tears Go By” (released December 1965)

Side A: “As Tears Go By”

Side B: “Gotta Get Away”

“19th Nervous Breakdown” (U.S. version, released February 1966)

Side A: “19th Nervous Breakdown”

Side B: “Sad Day”

