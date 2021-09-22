Romantics guitarist Mike Skill debut solo album, ‘Skill…Mike Skill,’ now due out in October

Courtesy of Mike Skill

Founding Romantics guitarist Mike Skill has announced updated plans for his debut solo album, Skill…Mike Skill, which now will be released on October 8 after it initially was slated to arrive on September 10.

The record features 12 tracks, including Mike’s recently released new version of The Romantics’ 1980 power-pop classic “What I Like About You.”

Skill, who co-wrote “What I Like About You” with original Romantics drummer Jimmy Marinos, teamed up with his band’s current beat keeper, Brad Elvis, and current Flock of Seagulls drummer Kevin Rankin, for the updated rendition of the tune.

Mike recorded much of Skill…Mike Skill while The Romantics were unable to tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of the tracks were inspired by the raw rock he grew up with from his hometown of Detroit.

“[I] was bursting at the seams with that Detroit energy,” Skill explains, adding, “As I was writing, I couldn’t help reflecting on the Music that came before me.”

Skill…Mike Skill also features several songs that Skill released individually as digital singles over the last few years, including “’67 Riot,” which features a guest appearance by one of his guitar idols, Wayne Kramer of The MC5.

Skill…Mike Skill was produced by Chuck Alkazian, who also has worked with Eminem and late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. You’ll be able to pre-order the album starting this Sunday, September 26.

Here’s the full track list of Skill…Mike Skill:

“Not My Business”

“Dark Side of Your Love”

“My Bad Pretty”

“Carrie Got Married”

“’67 Riot” — featuring Wayne Kramer

“We Got Your Rock’n Roll”

“Sinners Song”

“So Soul Alone”

“I Want What You Got”

“Calling”

“What I Like About You”

“One More Time”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.