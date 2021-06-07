Rome Gets A Pizza Vending Machine?!

Forget candy bars or chips – there’s a new vending machine coming to Rome.

A pizza vending machine.

But, it’s not just any old pizza.

The vending machine will make a fresh pizza from scratch in exactly three minutes (and you can watch the whole process through glass panes).

Food bloggers in the city where there is no shortage of amazing pizza haven’t exactly been kind to the vending machine option.

But, others say it’s nice for people like cab drivers who work overnight shifts when nothing else is open.

Would you try a pizza from a vending machine? What’s something else you wish would be available in a vending machine?