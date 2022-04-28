Romy And Michelle Came Out 25 Years Ago

“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion” came out 25 years ago, but the movie is still a big deal.

Mira Sorvino talked about the role and said, “I remember my agents being very cautious about it because they felt it was kind of low-brow comedy. They were like, ‘You have an Oscar nomination. We should be really precious about your decisions.'”

She also said, “My instincts told me it was special and I related so much to it. I related to being the outcast, being not one of the popular kids in high school because that was my high school experience. I felt that there was a lot of heart to it and a lot about female friendships that I’d never seen explored anywhere else. That love between best friends.”

When the movie came out on April 25, 1997, it made $29 million at the box office.

And it is still a cult classic.

What was your favorite “Romy and Michelle” scene?