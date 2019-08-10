Ron Burgundy Makes The Rounds On Late Night TV

Will Ferrell appeared as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy appeared in pre-recorded bits on a lot of the late-night show on Thursday. Burgundy showed up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Conan. In each of the scenes, Burgundy tested his comedy skills by performing some stand-up. The appearances were to promote season 2 of the Ron Burgundy Podcast. Presidential candidate Kamala Harris appears on the first episode. Will Ron Burgundy continue to be a funny character?