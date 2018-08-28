Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum Win Florida Primary Race

The voters have spoken and Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrats Andrew Gillum have won Florida’s primary race for governor.

DeSantis beat out state agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam 51% to 37% to take the prize, while Tallahassee mayor Gillum, defeated former Congresswoman Gwen Graham 34% to 31% in what is being called one of the most significant upsets of the primary season.

President Trump gave 39-year-old DeSantis his endorsement in June which gave DeStantis the lift he needed to defeat the one time favorite in Putnam according to The Associated Press, while it was said that Bernie Sanders’ endorsement helped establish Gillum as a pick.

