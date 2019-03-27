Ronnie Felder Wins Riviera Beach Mayorial Run Off

Ronnie Felder is the new mayor-elect of Riviera Beach after defeating the incumbent Riviera Beach Mayor Thomas Masters in the mayoral runoff election Tuesday.

Masters was hoping to secure his sixth term in office, however, after earning less than 50% of the vote last month (as the majority of the races did), the race headed to runoffs. This time around, more voters turned out for Felder.

