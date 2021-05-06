Ronnie Wood becomes ambassador for addiction-recovery organization founded by Eric Clapton’s wife

Credit: Kevin Mazur

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has signed on to be an ambassador for Turn Up for Recovery, a charitable movement founded by Eric Clapton‘s wife, Melia, that promotes abstinence-based addiction recovery through music.

In a statement posted on his official website, Wood says he’s proud to take on the role of ambassador for the charity.

“Turn Up for Recovery’s mission is a subject very close to my heart and I am so honoured to become an ambassador for this brilliant organisation,” notes Ronnie. “Turn Up for Recovery [brings] people together through music to support recovery for addicts, and their friends and family. To become a part of that is my way of giving back, as I am so grateful for all the care and support I’ve received along the way, in my recovery.”

Last month, Wood released a limited-edition signed print of a painting he created called “Affirmation I” that’s helping to raise money for Turn Up for Recovery, and also is benefiting Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Centre rehab facility in Antigua.

The art features the positive phrase “When I Take Care of Myself I Can Achieve Anything,” along with a colorful abstract design. Hand-signed and numbered copies of the print can be purchased for $555 at Ronnie’s online art store.

A video featuring Wood talking about “Affirmation I,” the Crossroads Centre and his friendship with Clapton has been posted at the Turn Up for Recovery YouTube channel.

Ronnie explains in the clip, “The inspiration for the painting came from a set of words that I put together at a group session while I was in rehab. They kind of set the mood for my personal recovery.”

